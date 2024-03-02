Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Howard 13-15, Md.-E. Shore 8-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hytche Center. Howard might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Bison earned a 78-69 win over the Eagles. 78 seems to be a good number for Howard as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 31-31 at halftime, Md.-E. Shore was not quite the Bulldogs' equal in the second half on Monday. The Hawks took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Md.-E. Shore has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bison are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-15 record this season. As for the Hawks, they dropped their record down to 8-17 with that defeat, which was their 14th straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've only made 29.2% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard was able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks in their previous matchup back in January, winning 72-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Howard since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Howard has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.