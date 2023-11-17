Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 1-2, Memphis 2-0

The Memphis Tigers will be playing at home against the Alabama State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Memphis' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 70-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Memphis.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Jaykwon Walton, who scored 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama State proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 115-51 victory over the Stormy Petrels at home. With that victory, Alabama State brought their scoring average up to 80.3 points per game.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 1-2.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Memphis, as the team is favored by a full 30.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Memphis' way against Alabama State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as Memphis made off with a 83-61 win. Will Memphis repeat their success, or does Alabama State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.