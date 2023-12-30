Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-7, Memphis 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Austin Peay has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Governors beat the Bobcats 71-67. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Memphis had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They skirted past the Commodores 77-75. The overall outcome was as expected, but Vanderbilt made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

David Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 28 points along with nine rebounds. Less helpful for Memphis was Jaykwon Walton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Governors' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-7. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.