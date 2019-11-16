Watch Memphis vs. Alcorn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Alcorn State (away)

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Alcorn State 1-2

Last Season Records: Memphis 21-13; Alcorn State 10-21

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will take on the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Alcorn State will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a loss.

Alcorn State took their contest with ease, bagging an 111-59 victory over the Paul Quinn.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Oregon Ducks took down Memphis 82-74. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: G Lester Quinones (16), C James Wiseman (14), F D.J. Jeffries (12), and G Damion Baugh (11).

The Braves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis' defeat took them down to 2-1 while Alcorn State's win pulled them up to 1-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the game boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.70%. But the Braves have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.20%, which places them 24th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Braves.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.