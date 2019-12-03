Watch Memphis vs. Bradley: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Memphis vs. Bradley basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Memphis (home) vs. Bradley (away)
Current Records: Memphis 6-1; Bradley 5-2
What to Know
The #15 Memphis Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
The Tigers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, they took down the NC State Wolfpack 83-78 last week. G Boogie Ellis was the offensive standout of the matchup for Memphis, as he had 21 points.
As for Bradley, Bradley has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Kansas State Wildcats. Bradley also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (35) and won 73-60 over K-State. Four players on the Braves scored in the double digits: G Nate Kennell (22), G Darrell Brown (16), F Elijah Childs (12), and G Ja'Shon Henry (11). Kennell didn't help his team much against the Northwestern Wildcats last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-1 and the Braves to 5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and Bradley clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Braves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
