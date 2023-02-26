Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Memphis

Current Records: Cincinnati 19-10; Memphis 21-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a matchup against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Cincinnati and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Temple Owls on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 victory. Five players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard David DeJulius (20), guard Landers Nolley II (20), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (15), guard Jeremiah Davenport (10), and forward Viktor Lakhin (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 83-78 on Thursday. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Cincinnati is now 19-10 while the Tigers sit at 21-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bearcats enter the game with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But Memphis comes into the game boasting the 27th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.