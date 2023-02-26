Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Memphis
Current Records: Cincinnati 19-10; Memphis 21-7
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a matchup against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Cincinnati and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Temple Owls on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 victory. Five players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard David DeJulius (20), guard Landers Nolley II (20), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (15), guard Jeremiah Davenport (10), and forward Viktor Lakhin (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 83-78 on Thursday. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.
Cincinnati is now 19-10 while the Tigers sit at 21-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bearcats enter the game with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But Memphis comes into the game boasting the 27th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Memphis 75 vs. Cincinnati 68
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 81 vs. Cincinnati 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Memphis 87 vs. Cincinnati 80
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 80 vs. Cincinnati 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - Cincinnati 92 vs. Memphis 86
- Jan 16, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Cincinnati 49
- Mar 02, 2019 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Memphis 69
- Feb 07, 2019 - Cincinnati 69 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 10, 2018 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Memphis 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Cincinnati 62 vs. Memphis 48
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 82 vs. Memphis 48
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cincinnati 87 vs. Memphis 74
- Feb 06, 2016 - Memphis 63 vs. Cincinnati 59
- Jan 21, 2016 - Cincinnati 76 vs. Memphis 72