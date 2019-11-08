Watch Memphis vs. Ill.-Chicago: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Memphis (home) vs. Ill.-Chicago (away)
Last Season Records: Memphis 21-13; Ill.-Chicago 16-16
What to Know
Memphis' homestand continues on Friday as they prepare to take on Ill.-Chicago. Memphis finished 21-13 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against SC State at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Ill.-Chicago finished 16-16 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Olivet Nazarene at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
