Watch Memphis vs. Ill.-Chicago: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 14 Memphis (home) vs. Ill.-Chicago (away)

Last Season Records: Memphis 21-13; Ill.-Chicago 16-16

What to Know

Memphis' homestand continues on Friday as they prepare to take on Ill.-Chicago. Memphis finished 21-13 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against SC State at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Ill.-Chicago finished 16-16 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Olivet Nazarene at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.