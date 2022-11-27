Who's Playing

Stanford @ Memphis

Current Records: Stanford 3-3; Memphis 3-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Stanford Cardinal at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Field House.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday as they won 73-61. The Tigers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Alex Lomax led the charge as he had 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Friday, winning 70-60. The Cardinal can attribute much of their success to forward Brandon Angel, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards. Angel hadn't helped his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Angel's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 3-2 and Stanford to 3-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.