Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Memphis

Current Records: Wichita State 9-8; Memphis 13-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers won both of their matches against the Wichita State Shockers last season (82-64 and 81-57) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Tigers and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Memphis skirted by the Temple Owls 61-59 on Sunday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 left to play. Memphis can attribute much of their success to forward DeAndre Williams, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks, and Davis, who had 20 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Wichita State and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane clashed on Saturday, but the Shockers ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69. Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Craig Porter Jr. led the charge as he had 13 points in addition to eight boards.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Memphis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past seven consecutive games.

Memphis is now 13-5 while Wichita State sits at 9-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 14th in college basketball. But the Shockers are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them sixth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Wichita State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last eight games against Wichita State.