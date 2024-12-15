Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chicago State 0-11, Mercer 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Mercer Bears and the Chicago State Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hawkins Arena. The timing is sure in the Bears' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Cougars have been banged up by ten consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Sunday, Mercer needed a bit of extra time to put away Stetson. They came out on top against the Hatters by a score of 89-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Chicago State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that's exactly how things played out. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the hands of Saint Louis.

Chicago State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Noble Crawford, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Crawford a new career-high in threes (three).

Mercer's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-4. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Mercer just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've only made 34.9% of their field goals this season. Given Mercer's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mercer beat Chicago State 66-61 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.