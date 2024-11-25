Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-2, Mercer 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will face off against the Mercer Bears at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Dolphins have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, Jacksonville beat Va. Tech 74-64.

Jacksonville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zimi Nwokeji out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. Nwokeji's performance made up for a slower match against Florida two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert McCray V, who went 8 for 13 en route to 17 points plus eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Mercer came up short against S. Carolina on Thursday and fell 84-72. The Bears have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ahmad Robinson, who had 13 points along with eight assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against DePaul last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Tyler Johnson was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to three steals.

Jacksonville now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Mercer, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.