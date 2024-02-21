Who's Playing
The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: The Citadel 10-17, Mercer 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The Citadel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Citadel's and the Keydets' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half with 42 points. The Bulldogs put the hurt on the Keydets with a sharp 76-51 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, as The Citadel's was.
Meanwhile, even though Samford scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Mercer still came out on top. The Bears secured a 88-84 W over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-17. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 12-15.
The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep The Citadel's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs the Bears over their last nine matchups.
The Citadel came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for The Citadel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Mercer is a 4.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 134 points.
Series History
Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 24, 2024 - The Citadel 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 03, 2023 - Mercer 66 vs. The Citadel 41
- Feb 25, 2023 - Mercer 72 vs. The Citadel 50
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71