The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: The Citadel 10-17, Mercer 12-15

What to Know

The Citadel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Citadel's and the Keydets' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half with 42 points. The Bulldogs put the hurt on the Keydets with a sharp 76-51 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, as The Citadel's was.

Meanwhile, even though Samford scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Mercer still came out on top. The Bears secured a 88-84 W over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-17. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 12-15.

The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep The Citadel's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs the Bears over their last nine matchups.

The Citadel came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for The Citadel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Mercer is a 4.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.