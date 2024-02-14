Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: Wofford 14-11, Mercer 11-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Hawkins Arena. Wofford is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 77-64.
Wofford can attribute much of their success to Belal El Shakery, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. El Shakery didn't help Wofford's cause all that much against the Bulldogs back in January but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Bailey, who scored 15 points.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Bears lost to the Catamounts on Saturday, and the Bears lost bad. The score wound up at 79-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Mercer has scored all season.
Mercer's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of David Thomas, who scored 18 points, and Caleb Hunter who scored seven points. Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.
The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 11-14.
Wofford barely slipped by the Bears when the teams last played back in January, winning 74-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Wofford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 73
- Feb 15, 2023 - Wofford 70 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 04, 2023 - Wofford 53 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Mercer 67 vs. Wofford 62
- Mar 06, 2021 - Mercer 62 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wofford 72 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 29, 2020 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Mercer 59 vs. Wofford 47
- Feb 12, 2020 - Mercer 70 vs. Wofford 68