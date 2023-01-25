Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Mercer

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 8-13; Mercer 9-12

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Mercer and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. E. Tennessee State will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Mercer and the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mercer falling 59-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-62.

Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their eight home games.

The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 68-55. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does E. Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Odds

The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.