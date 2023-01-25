Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Mercer
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 8-13; Mercer 9-12
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Mercer and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. E. Tennessee State will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Mercer and the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mercer falling 59-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-62.
Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their eight home games.
The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 68-55. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does E. Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Mercer 68 vs. E. Tennessee State 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Mercer 65 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Jan 19, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Mercer 71 vs. E. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Mercer 71 vs. E. Tennessee State 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 84 vs. Mercer 75
- Dec 31, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 74 vs. Mercer 55
- Mar 04, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 11, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. Mercer 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 67 vs. Mercer 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 20, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 65 vs. Mercer 63