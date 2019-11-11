Watch Mercer vs. Kennesaw State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Mercer vs. Kennesaw State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mercer (home) vs. Kennesaw State (away)
Current Records: Mercer 1-1; Kennesaw State 0-2
Last Season Records: Mercer 11-20; Kennesaw State 6-26
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 86-55, which was the final score in Kennesaw State's tilt against the Drake Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over the Columbia International Rams last Friday, winning 84-76.
Mercer's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Kennesaw State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mercer enters the game with only 92.5 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. As for the Owls, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 54.90%, which places them sixth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Mercer have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last five years.
- Dec 28, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. Kennesaw State 56
- Dec 28, 2016 - Mercer 80 vs. Kennesaw State 76
- Dec 30, 2015 - Mercer 76 vs. Kennesaw State 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...