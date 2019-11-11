Watch Mercer vs. Kennesaw State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Mercer (home) vs. Kennesaw State (away)

Current Records: Mercer 1-1; Kennesaw State 0-2

Last Season Records: Mercer 11-20; Kennesaw State 6-26

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 86-55, which was the final score in Kennesaw State's tilt against the Drake Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over the Columbia International Rams last Friday, winning 84-76.

Mercer's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Kennesaw State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mercer enters the game with only 92.5 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. As for the Owls, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 54.90%, which places them sixth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Mercer have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last five years.