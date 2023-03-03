Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Mercer
Regular Season Records: The Citadel 10-21; Mercer 13-18
What to Know
The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 3 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney. The Bears should still be riding high after a big victory, while The Citadel will be looking to get back in the win column.
Mercer is hoping for another win. They took their game against the Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 72-50 score. Mercer's guard Luis Hurtado Jr. looked sharp as he had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Citadel's loss took them down to 10-21 while Mercer's win pulled them up to 13-18. A win for The Citadel would reverse both their bad luck and Mercer's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if the Bears keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mercer have won 13 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Mercer 72 vs. The Citadel 50
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - The Citadel 67 vs. Mercer 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - The Citadel 79 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 23, 2018 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - The Citadel 76 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 28, 2017 - Mercer 82 vs. The Citadel 66
- Mar 04, 2016 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Mercer 91 vs. The Citadel 80