The Citadel @ Mercer

Regular Season Records: The Citadel 10-21; Mercer 13-18

The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 3 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney. The Bears should still be riding high after a big victory, while The Citadel will be looking to get back in the win column.

Mercer is hoping for another win. They took their game against the Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 72-50 score. Mercer's guard Luis Hurtado Jr. looked sharp as he had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Citadel's loss took them down to 10-21 while Mercer's win pulled them up to 13-18. A win for The Citadel would reverse both their bad luck and Mercer's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if the Bears keep their momentum going instead.

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Mercer have won 13 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.