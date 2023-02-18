Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Mercer

Current Records: Western Carolina 15-13; Mercer 12-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while Mercer will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Catamounts sidestepped the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers for a 68-66 victory.

Mercer lost a heartbreaker to the Wofford Terriers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Mercer fell just short of Wofford by a score of 70-67.

Western Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4-1 ATS in away games but only 12-11-2 all in all.

The Catamounts took their game against the Bears in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 73-45 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mercer have won nine out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.