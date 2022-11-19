Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Mercer

Current Records: Winthrop 2-2; Mercer 1-2

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Mercer Bears at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Hawkins Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Eagles on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Auburn Tigers. Despite the defeat, Winthrop had strong showings from forward Kelton Talford, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 boards, and guard Toneari Lane, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 85-83 to the Georgia State Panthers on Tuesday.

Winthrop is now 2-2 while Mercer sits at 1-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Winthrop is stumbling into the contest with the 49th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. The Bears' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 19th most points per game in college basketball at 92.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.