Canisius Golden Griffins @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Canisius 0-2, Mercyhurst 2-1

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Mercyhurst took their game with ease, bagging an 88-62 win over Houghton. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

Mercyhurst was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Houghton only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Canisius came up short against St. Bona. on Saturday and fell 87-78.

Paul McMillan IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 15 en route to 31 points. Another player making a difference was Tana Kopa, who had 19 points.

Mercyhurst now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Mercyhurst has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've nailed 41.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Canisius is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

