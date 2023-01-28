Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Merrimack

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 13-10; Merrimack 7-15

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Knights didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 victory. Fairleigh Dickinson can attribute much of their success to guard Demetre Roberts, who had 19 points and six assists, and guard Joe Munden Jr., who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Merrimack skirted by the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 64-61 on Thursday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Javon Bennett with 0:04 left to play. Guard Devon Savage and guard Jordan Derkack were among the main playmakers for Merrimack as the former shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and the latter had 14 points.

The wins brought Fairleigh Dickinson up to 13-10 and the Warriors to 7-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Fairleigh Dickinson.