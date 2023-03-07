Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Merrimack

Regular Season Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 19-14; Merrimack 17-16

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Merrimack Warriors are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Lawler Arena in the third round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Fairleigh Dickinson will be hoping to build upon the 78-71 win they picked up against the Warriors when they previously played in January.

Fairleigh Dickinson made easy work of the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday and carried off a 70-50 win. The top scorer for Fairleigh Dickinson was guard Demetre Roberts (18 points).

Meanwhile, Merrimack earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 71-60 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. It was another big night for Merrimack's forward Jordan Minor, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with six blocks.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Warriors' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 62.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last seven games against Fairleigh Dickinson.