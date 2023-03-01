Who's Playing

LIU @ Merrimack

Regular Season Records: LIU 3-25; Merrimack 15-16

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the LIU Sharks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Lawler Arena in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Merrimack is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Sharks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Warriors blew past LIU 80-59.

Merrimack is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Merrimack is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last eight games against LIU.