Who's Playing
LIU @ Merrimack
Regular Season Records: LIU 3-25; Merrimack 15-16
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors and the LIU Sharks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Lawler Arena in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Merrimack is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Sharks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Warriors blew past LIU 80-59.
Merrimack is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Merrimack is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts
Odds
The Warriors are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Merrimack have won five out of their last eight games against LIU.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Merrimack 80 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 02, 2023 - Merrimack 76 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - LIU 85 vs. Merrimack 74
- Dec 31, 2021 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 28, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. Merrimack 68
- Jan 27, 2021 - Merrimack 68 vs. LIU 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - LIU 67 vs. Merrimack 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Merrimack 70 vs. LIU 59