Who's Playing

Maine @ Merrimack

Current Records: Maine 5-4; Merrimack 2-10

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will stay at home another game and welcome the Maine Black Bears at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Lawler Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Warriors simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the New England College Pilgrims at home 82-23.

Meanwhile, Maine was completely in charge this past Thursday, breezing past the Maine-Augusta Moose 103-67 at home.

Merrimack is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Merrimack to 2-10 and Maine to 5-4. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Odds

The Black Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Merrimack and Maine both have one win in their last two games.