Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Merrimack

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-8; Merrimack 3-14

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors won both of their matches against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last season (74-64 and 72-52) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Warriors and St. Francis (N.Y.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hammel Court. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Merrimack was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 59-55 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Merrimack had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) ended up a good deal behind the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights when they played on Thursday, losing 76-57.

Merrimack is now 3-14 while the Terriers sit at 6-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.4 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against St. Francis (N.Y.).