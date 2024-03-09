Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Le Moyne 14-16, Merrimack 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court in a Northeast postseason contest. Merrimack will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Merrimack earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They walked away with a 72-66 victory over the Sharks.

Adam Clark and Jordan Derkack were among the main playmakers for Merrimack as the former scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals and the latter shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Merrimack was Devon Savage's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Le Moyne aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Wednesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They put the hurt on the Knights with a sharp 82-61 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Le Moyne did.

Among those leading the charge was Luke Sutherland, who scored 22 points. Darrick Jones Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Warriors have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their win bumped their record up to 15-16.

Looking ahead, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 17-10-1 and Le Moyne is 10-7-1.

Merrimack strolled past Le Moyne in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 66-50. Will Merrimack repeat their success, or does Le Moyne have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 7.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack has won both of the games they've played against Le Moyne in the last 0 years.