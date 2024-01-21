Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-18, Merrimack 9-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Stonehill College Skyhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Hammel Court. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Merrimack on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Seahawks. It was the first time this season that Merrimack let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Jacob O'Connell, who scored 26 points along with four blocks. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Merrimack struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 17th straight loss. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights.

Stonehill College's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jackson Benigni, who scored 27 points along with three steals, and Max Zegarowski who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Warriors' loss ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-10. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-18.

Merrimack beat Stonehill College 56-43 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Merrimack repeat their success, or does Stonehill College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill College in the last year.