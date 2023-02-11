Who's Playing

Louisville @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.

U of L took a serious blow against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, falling 91-57.

Meanwhile, everything went Miami (Fla.)'s way against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday as they made off with an 81-59 win. The oddsmakers were on Miami (Fla.)'s side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Forward Norchad Omier and guard Jordan Miller were among the main playmakers for the Hurricanes as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 16 points in addition to five boards.

The Cardinals are now 3-21 while Miami (Fla.) sits at 19-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: U of L is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. Miami (Fla.)'s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against Louisville.