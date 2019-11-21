Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Missouri State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Missouri State basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Missouri State (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 3-1; Missouri State 2-2
What to Know
The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will square off against the Missouri State Bears at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Miami (Fla.) is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Miami (Fla.) made easy work of the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday and carried off an 80-52 win. The Hurricanes got double-digit scores from four players: G Kameron McGusty (22), G Dejan Vasiljevic (13), G Chris Lykes (12), and G Harlond Beverly (10).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Xavier Musketeers took down MSU 59-56.
Miami (Fla.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Miami (Fla.)'s victory lifted them to 3-1 while Missouri State's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Miami (Fla.) can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baylor vs. Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. Ohio college basketball...
-
Florida vs. Saint Joseph's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Florida vs. Saint Joseph's game 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. MTSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Villanova vs. MTSU game 10,000 times.
-
Miami vs. Missouri State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Miami (Fla.) vs. Missouri State game...
-
Podcast: What's next for Wiseman
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the news that Wiseman has been suspended 12 games
-
Memphis' decision on Wiseman backfires
The NCAA announced a 12-game suspension for Wiseman on Wednesday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...