Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Missouri State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 3-1; Missouri State 2-2

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will square off against the Missouri State Bears at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Miami (Fla.) is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Miami (Fla.) made easy work of the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday and carried off an 80-52 win. The Hurricanes got double-digit scores from four players: G Kameron McGusty (22), G Dejan Vasiljevic (13), G Chris Lykes (12), and G Harlond Beverly (10).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Xavier Musketeers took down MSU 59-56.

Miami (Fla.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami (Fla.)'s victory lifted them to 3-1 while Missouri State's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Miami (Fla.) can repeat their recent success or if MSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.