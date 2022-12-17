Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ No. 25 Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-8; Miami (Fla.) 10-1

What to Know

The #25 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will play host again and welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash to Watsco Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET Saturday. The Hurricanes are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Miami (Fla.) beat the NC State Wolfpack 80-73 on Saturday. Guard Isaiah Wong and guard Jordan Miller were among the main playmakers for Miami (Fla.) as the former had 22 points and eight assists along with five boards and the latter had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 90-66 walloping at the Hawaii Warriors' hands.

Miami (Fla.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Miami (Fla.), who are 6-5 against the spread.

Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 10-1 while St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat dropped them down to 3-8. We'll see if the Hurricanes can repeat their recent success or if the Red Flash bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.