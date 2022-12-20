Who's Playing

No. 6 Virginia @ No. 22 Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Virginia 8-1; Miami (Fla.) 11-1

What to Know

The #6 Virginia Cavaliers are 8-2 against the #22 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Cavaliers and Miami (Fla.) will face off in an ACC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Virginia won both of their matches against Miami (Fla.) last season (71-58 and 74-71) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Virginia came up short against the Houston Cougars this past Saturday, falling 69-61. The top scorer for Virginia was forward Kadin Shedrick (16 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Hurricanes and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami (Fla.) wrapped it up with a 91-76 victory at home. Miami (Fla.) got double-digit scores from six players: guard Isaiah Wong (22), guard Wooga Poplar (20), guard Bensley Joseph (14), forward Norchad Omier (14), guard Jordan Miller (10), and forward Anthony Walker (10). Joseph hadn't helped his team much against the NC State Wolfpack last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Bensley Joseph's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 11-1 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 8-1. Isaiah Wong will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Virginia's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).