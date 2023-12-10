Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Colorado 6-2, Miami 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Miami has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Miami was far and away the favorite against LIU. The Hurricanes put a hurting on the Sharks at home to the tune of 97-49. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Miami did.

Miami got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Norchad Omier out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 4 steals.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 25 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Waves on Sunday as the Buffaloes made off with a 91-66 win.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to Tristan da Silva, who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cody Williams, who scored 21 points.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 7-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Buffaloes, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 51.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've nailed 52% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.