Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Georgia Tech 11-16, Miami 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 81-57 punch to the gut against the Tigers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Georgia Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Blue Devils, falling 84-55.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Wooga Poplar, who scored 15 points.

The Yellow Jackets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their loss dropped their record down to 15-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Odds

Miami is a big 8-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Miami and Georgia Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.