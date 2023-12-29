Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: North Florida 7-7, Miami 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Watsco Center. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while North Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Miami proved last Thursday. They steamrolled past the Skyhawks 97-59 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-25.

Miami can attribute much of their success to Wooga Poplar, who scored 24 points, and Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds. Those 18 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Bensley Joseph, who scored 12 points along with eight assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Ospreys, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 78-60 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Florida has scored all season.

Chaz Lanier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points.

The Hurricanes' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.6 points per game. As for the Ospreys, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 7-7.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami strolled past North Florida in their previous meeting back in November of 2020 by a score of 77-59. Will Miami repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 22-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 7 years.