Virginia Cavaliers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Virginia 9-11, Miami 4-16

What to Know

Miami is on a four-game streak of home losses, Virginia a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime match against California on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 98-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Bears. Even though they lost, the Hurricanes' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.6 points per game (they're now ranked 153rd in scoring overall).

Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from Matthew Cleveland, who had 30 points plus eight rebounds. The matchup was Cleveland's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalil Bethea, who earned 11 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Virginia lost to Notre Dame at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jacob Cofie, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Boston College last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61.8. The only thing between Miami and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Miami might still be hurting after the devastating 60-38 defeat they got from Virginia in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Miami have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Miami is a slight 1-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.