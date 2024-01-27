Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Akron 15-4, Miami (Ohio) 9-10

Akron is 8-2 against Miami (Ohio) since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Akron will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Last Tuesday, the Zips were able to grind out a solid win over the Bobcats, taking the game 67-58.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Miami (Ohio) faltered in their match on Tuesday. They took a 71-55 bruising from the Chippewas. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miami (Ohio) struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Zips pushed their record up to 15-4 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Akron's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Miami (Ohio) over their last nine matchups.

Akron is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).