Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-10, Miami (Ohio) 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at John D. Millett Hall. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami (Ohio) going off at just a three-point favorite.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-58 to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 victory over the Falcons. Winning may never get old, but Central Michigan sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

The RedHawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Chippewas, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) lost to the Chippewas at home by a decisive 71-55 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a 3-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.


The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).

  • Jan 23, 2024 - Central Michigan 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Central Michigan 66 vs. Miami (Ohio) 60
  • Jan 03, 2023 - Central Michigan 68 vs. Miami (Ohio) 56
  • Mar 01, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 75 vs. Central Michigan 61
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Central Michigan 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 69
  • Feb 23, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 96 vs. Central Michigan 54
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 76 vs. Central Michigan 57
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Central Michigan 93 vs. Miami (Ohio) 82
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Central Michigan 84 vs. Miami (Ohio) 77
  • Jan 23, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Central Michigan 61