Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-7, Miami (Ohio) 7-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Miami (Ohio) will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Miami (Ohio)'s and Buffalo's match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Miami (Ohio) turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. Everything went the RedHawks' way against the Bulls as the RedHawks made off with a 86-65 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, as Miami (Ohio)'s was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miami (Ohio) to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anderson Mirambeaux, who scored 21 points. Bryce Bultman was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Michigan last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-64 bruising from the Chippewas.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Orlando Lovejoy, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for Eastern Michigan was Tyson Acuff's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The RedHawks' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-8. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Miami (Ohio) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Miami (Ohio) is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).