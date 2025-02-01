Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ohio 11-9, Miami (Ohio) 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio is 9-1 against Miami (Ohio) since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Coming off a loss in a game the Bobcats were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Ohio will head out to face Miami (Ohio) after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Ohio fell just short of Toledo by a score of 86-83. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bobcats in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost seven in a row.

Ohio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of AJ Brown, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Jackson Paveletzke, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Miami (Ohio), who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-80 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

Antwone Woolfolk was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Akron on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Ipsaro, who scored ten points in addition to two steals and two blocks.

Ohio's loss ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9. As for Miami (Ohio), they pushed their record up to 15-5 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Ohio has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) (currently ranked fifth) struggles in that department as they've drained 49.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Ohio) in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 72-59. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami (Ohio) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a 4-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the RedHawks, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).