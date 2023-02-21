Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-17; Miami (Ohio) 9-18

After two games on the road, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are heading back home. The RedHawks and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Miami (Ohio) is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Miami (Ohio) escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northern Illinois Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 91-86 to the Toledo Rockets.

Miami (Ohio)'s win brought them up to 9-18 while Bowling Green's defeat pulled them down to 10-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

The RedHawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.