Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Buffalo 8-7; Miami (Ohio) 6-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Buffalo Bulls will be on the road. Buffalo and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Miami (Ohio) winning the first 91-81 on the road and the Bulls taking the second 86-84.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Buffalo and the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Buffalo wrapped it up with an 80-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami (Ohio) as they fell 69-66 to the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday.

Buffalo's victory brought them up to 8-7 while the RedHawks' defeat pulled them down to 6-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls are stumbling into the game with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Miami (Ohio).