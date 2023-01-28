Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-16; Miami (Ohio) 7-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are heading back home. The RedHawks and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with EMU winning the first 85-75 at home and Miami (Ohio) taking the second 76-63.

Miami (Ohio) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Akron Zips. One thing holding Miami (Ohio) back was the mediocre play of guard Morgan Safford, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with.

Meanwhile, EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 84-79 to the Toledo Rockets. Guard Emoni Bates did his best for the Eagles, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 54% of their total) along with seven boards.

The losses put the RedHawks at 7-13 and EMU at 4-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won five out of their last nine games against Miami (Ohio).