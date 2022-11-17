Who's Playing

Marshall @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Marshall 1-1; Miami (Ohio) 1-2

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while the RedHawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday, falling 77-70. One thing holding Miami (Ohio) back was the mediocre play of Ryan Mabrey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Marshall was a heavy favorite Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 91-65 on Monday.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 1-2 while Marshall's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) can steal the Thundering Herd's luck or if Marshall records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.