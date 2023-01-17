Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Miami (Ohio)
Current Records: Northern Illinois 5-12; Miami (Ohio) 7-10
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. NIU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
This past Saturday, the Huskies lost to the Toledo Rockets at home by a decisive 84-67 margin.
Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-61 to the Ball State Cardinals.
NIU is now 5-12 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 7-10. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. The RedHawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
Series History
Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 78 vs. Northern Illinois 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. Northern Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Northern Illinois 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Northern Illinois 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Jan 08, 2019 - Northern Illinois 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. Northern Illinois 65
- Jan 17, 2017 - Northern Illinois 62 vs. Miami (Ohio) 58
- Jan 03, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Jan 30, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 72 vs. Northern Illinois 59