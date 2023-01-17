Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Northern Illinois 5-12; Miami (Ohio) 7-10

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. NIU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Huskies lost to the Toledo Rockets at home by a decisive 84-67 margin.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-61 to the Ball State Cardinals.

NIU is now 5-12 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 7-10. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is stumbling into the game with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. The RedHawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northern Illinois.