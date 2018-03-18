WATCH: Michigan freshman's long game-winning buzzer-beater stuns Houston
Jordan Poole sent Michigan to the Sweet 16 after Houston seemingly locked up the game
No. 3 seed Michigan gave us a stunning buzzer-beater in the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, as Wolverines freshman guard Jordan Poole knocked down a deep 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 64-63 win over No. 6 seed Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The end-game sequence came after Houston went to the free throw line up 2 points with 4 seconds remaining. Devin Davis missed both shots to potentially put the game out of reach, and after Michigan grabbed the rebound on the second miss, John Beilein called timeout to draw up the game-winning play.
The Wolverines will face the winner of Texas A&M-North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
