Who's Playing

USC @ Michigan St.

Regular Season Records: USC 22-10; Michigan St. 19-12

What to Know

The Michigan St. Spartans and the USC Trojans are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET March 17 at Nationwide Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan St. came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 68-58. A silver lining for the Spartans was the play of forward Joey Hauser, who had 15 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 77-72 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Drew Peterson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just nine points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.