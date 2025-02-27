Michigan State guard Tre Holloman hit a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half-court to lift the No. 8 Spartans to a 58-55 win at No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday night. The miraculous heave brought a hush over the Terrapins home crowd after Maryland rallied from a 7-point deficit with under three minutes remaining to tie the game.

The Terrapins (21-6, 11-6 Big Ten) got a stop with under 10 seconds remaining and the score tied at 55. But without a timeout, they were forced into a frenzied possession. Ultimately, Ja'Kobi Gillespie took a contested 3-pointer with nearly five seconds on the clock that came up short.

Jaxon Kohler pulled down the rebound and flipped it to Holloman, who took one dribble before releasing a desperation heave from behind the "M" logo inside the XFINITY Center. The junior guard was mobbed by his teammates as the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) celebrated their third straight victory over a ranked opponent.

The win keeps the Spartans on pace with rival Michigan in the Big Ten title race after both teams entered the day with 13-3 league records. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 15 points while Holloman contributed nine. With 43 seconds remaining, Holloman contributed a crippling turnover that aided in Maryland's late rally.

But he made up for it in the most spectacular way as Michigan State continued charting the course to a lofty seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans entered the day as a No. 2 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology and are now 9-4 in Quad 1 games after another Big Ten road win. We think the Spartans are national championship-good.