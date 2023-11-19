Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-3, Michigan State 2-2

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Alcorn State Braves at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State will be strutting in after a victory while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact Michigan State proved on Friday. They blew past the Bulldogs 74-54.

Malik Hall and Tyson Walker were among the main playmakers for Michigan State as the former scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals and the latter scored 21 points along with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Braves had to settle for a 80-77 loss against the Blazers on Thursday. Alcorn State has not had much luck with UAB recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jeremiah Kendall, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Dekedran Thorn, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals.

The victory got the Spartans back to even at 2-2. As for the Braves, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.