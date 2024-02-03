Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Maryland 13-8, Michigan State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Michigan State can now show off eight landslide victories after their most recent game on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Wolverines as the Spartans made off with a 81-62 win. The score was close at the half, but Michigan State pulled away in the second half with 48 points.

Jaden Akins was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 3 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Maryland only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt the Cornhuskers on Saturday. The Terrapins were the clear victor by a 73-51 margin over the Cornhuskers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Maryland.

Maryland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Julian Reese out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds. Jamie Kaiser Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Terrapins, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 13-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Michigan State just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Michigan State's sizable advantage in that area, the Terrapins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terrapins in their previous matchup last Sunday, sneaking past 61-59. Does Michigan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Terrapins turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.