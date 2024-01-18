Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Minnesota 12-5, Michigan State 10-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow:

Online Streaming:

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-2 against Minnesota since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, the Spartans strolled past the Scarlet Knights with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Malik Hall was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 15 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Holloman, who scored nine points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Minnesota on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawkeyes. Minnesota has struggled against Iowa recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who scored 30 points. Another player making a difference was Joshua Ola-Joseph, who scored 15 points.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Golden Gophers, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan State came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota in their previous matchup back in January of 2022, sneaking past 71-69. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.