Halftime Report

A win for Michigan State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Monmouth 38-27.

If Michigan State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Monmouth will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Monmouth 0-0, Michigan State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Michigan State Spartans. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Breslin Center.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Michigan State didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Monmouth struggles in that department as they averaged only 10.5.

Looking back to last season, Michigan State finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Monmouth also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.

Looking forward, Michigan State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 19.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-13-1 record against the spread.

Michigan State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 16-9 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,225.94. Sadly, Monmouth will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-13 as such last year.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.